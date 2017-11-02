Man, 22, arrested after shooting reported at home near Black Lake

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a shooting at a home near Black Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7300 block of Lakeside Street Southwest at about 3:20 p.m. for a report of domestic violence with shots fired. A woman had barricaded herself in the home and the suspect fired several times, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.
The woman was not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Thurston County jail.
