Thinkstock Getty Images
Thinkstock Getty Images

Crime

Man, 22, arrested after shooting reported at home near Black Lake

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 02, 2017 8:45 AM

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a shooting at a home near Black Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7300 block of Lakeside Street Southwest at about 3:20 p.m. for a report of domestic violence with shots fired. A woman had barricaded herself in the home and the suspect fired several times, according to Sgt. Carla Carter.

The woman was not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Thurston County jail.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No room at the Thurston County jail

    A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.

No room at the Thurston County jail

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail
What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'
July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:38

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

View More Video