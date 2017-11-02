Assault suspect fractured victim’s skull with a hammer, police say

Police in Olympia are searching for a suspect in an assault at a homeless encampment late Wednesday near Martin Way East.
Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said the suspect, James Fagan, 34, hit the victim in the head with a hammer, fracturing the victim’s skull.
His injuries were not life-threatening, Costello said.
Fagan was last seen near the 3300 block of Martin Way East. Police searched the area Thursday but didn’t find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Al Weinnig at 360-239-3898 or Sgt. Jeff Herbig at 360-239-1154.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments