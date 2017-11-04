Man dead after shooting near Edgewood. Suspect caught 2 counties away

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday night in a house near Edgewood, said Sgt. Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect, also a 27-year-old man, was captured Saturday morning in Thurston County.
The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. at a house on the 37600 block of 44th Avenue South. Police have responded to previous incidents at the house, West said. Two men were visiting the suspect and a woman at the house. When they arrived, the victim and the suspect went into a room.
Witnesses told deputies they heard fighting then gunshots coming from the room, West said. Medical responders declared the victim dead at the scene.
The suspect fled. He was captured in Thurston County at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. West said she did not yet know details surrounding the suspect’s capture.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
