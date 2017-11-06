Olympia man accused of hitting one man with a hammer, another with a bat

A 33-year-old Olympia man will likely face assault charges after being accused of hitting one man in the head with hammer, and another man in the arm with a baseball bat.
Olympia Police began looking for James M. R. Fagan on Thursday after a man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with a skull fracture. Fagan turned himself in on Friday, and appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday.
Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax found probable cause for three charges: first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious mischief.
Police began investigating Fagan at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull, according to an Olympia Police Department report.
The victim’s girlfriend told officers that Fagan had come to their encampment on the 300 block of Devoe Street Northeast and argued with another woman. The victim came out of his tent, carrying a sword in a sheath. Fagan reportedly struck the victim in the head with a hammer.
Detectives learned that Fagan also was the suspect in a Nov. 1 assault that occurred in an encampment behind the former Desire Video at 3200 Pacific Ave. SE. A man reported that he went to the camp to retrieve a dog, and Fagan approached him with a bat. Fagan reportedly said, “You better run or I’m going to bash your head in!” Fagan then hit the man in the arm, according to the report.
The man believed he had a broken arm, but hadn’t yet been to the hospital when he talked to police.
Fagan called Olympia Police Friday after hearing that he was wanted by the police. He told officers that on Nov. 1 a man came to the camp behind Desire Video looking for a dog. He said the man brought a bat, according to the report.
Fagan said that the dog formerly belonged to him and his girlfriend, but another woman had been looking after the animal. He said that he punched the man in the face, then took the bat.
Fagan said the man didn’t leave, so he hit him with the bat. He then smashed out the back window of the man’s car, according to the report.
Later, Fagan learned that his girlfriend and another man had stolen his bike. He said that he went to the camp on Devoe Street to retrieve it. Fagan said that one man, the man who allegedly stole the bike, came out from behind a tent holding a hatchet. Fagan and the man got into an argument.
Another man, the victim, came out of his tent holding what Fagan described as a “samurai sword.” Fagan picked up a hammer.
Fagan said the victim swung the sword at him. Fagan then struck the victim in the head with the hammer, according to the report.
Fagan told police that he was acting in self defense, but a detective noted in his report that there were several moments at which Fagan could have chosen to leave.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
