Man robs bank in downtown Olympia, attempts to flee by bus, police say

A man was apprehended by police Monday afternoon in downtown Olympia after robbing a bank and attempting to flee on a bus, according to the Olympia Police Department.
The 52-year-old suspect slipped a note to a teller at the U.S. Bank branch at 402 Capitol Way S., Lt. Sam Costello said. He was given money, and he walked out of the bank shortly after 3:30 p.m.
He boarded a transit bus, and was stopped by police several blocks south, near 11th Avenue Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast, where he was taken into custody.
The man was not carrying a weapon, Costello said. No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
