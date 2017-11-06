More Videos

    Olympia police take the suspected bank robber of the downtown Olympia US Bank branch into custody Monday afternoon at 11th and Adams St.

Crime

Man robs bank in downtown Olympia, attempts to flee by bus, police say

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

November 06, 2017 5:11 PM

A man was apprehended by police Monday afternoon in downtown Olympia after robbing a bank and attempting to flee on a bus, according to the Olympia Police Department.

The 52-year-old suspect slipped a note to a teller at the U.S. Bank branch at 402 Capitol Way S., Lt. Sam Costello said. He was given money, and he walked out of the bank shortly after 3:30 p.m.

He boarded a transit bus, and was stopped by police several blocks south, near 11th Avenue Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast, where he was taken into custody.

The man was not carrying a weapon, Costello said. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

