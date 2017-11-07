Teen arrested, one injured after DUI crash, sheriff’s office says

Thurston County Sheriff’s officials say a teen was speeding when he struck another vehicle near Yelm on Monday.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at Canal Road Southeast and Railway Road Southeast.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving. He told deputies he was going 65 mph in a 35 mph zone and ran a stop sign, striking the side of the victim’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening.
