Crime

Teen tells police she fought off attacker who pulled her into a car, tried to pull off her pants

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 08, 2017 11:42 AM

Police in Centralia are investigating an attempted rape after a 16-year-old girl reported a man pulled her into his car and tried to pull off her pants.

The incident occurred near Fort Borst Park at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s wearing a black hat and dark hooded sweatshirt.

The teen said she was walking at Pioneer Way and Mt. Vista Road when she was followed by the man in a late-1990s Nissan passenger car. The man confronted her, grabbed her and pulled her into his car, trying to pull her pants off her once she was in the car.

According to the teen, she was able to escape after she kicked the suspect. She then fled to her home a few blocks away.

