‘I was gonna get away with it, get caught, or get killed,’ suspect tells police.

A man accused of robbing a downtown Olympia bank on Monday reportedly told police that the incident could have ended one of three ways: “I was gonna get away with it, get caught, or get killed.”
Ultimately, Kenneth D. Etheredge, 52, was caught.
The bills that a US Bank teller handed him contained a tracker, and the Olympia Police Department found Etheredge on a bus bound for Mason County, according to a police report.
Etheredge, of Grays Harbor County, appeared Wednesday afternoon before Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax. The commissioner found probable cause to charge Etheredge with first-degree robbery, and set bail at $25,000.
He allegedly told police that he had just been released from prison with only $10 to his name. He retrieved his belongings — including a “jar of seeds” — from a friend’s house and took a bus to Olympia. Etheredge said he tried to sell the seeds for $40, but found no buyers.
Etheredge told police that he didn’t want to “live around a bridge and push around a shopping cart,” according to a police report.
He allegedly entered the bank at 3:35 p.m. and handed the teller a note reading, “Robbery Larg Bill No Alarm 30 sec.”
The teller handed him $1,714 along with a tracker. The tracker showed that the money was traveling on Olympia Avenue Northeast about 20 miles per hour. Officers determined that the suspect was on a Mason Transit bus and pulled the bus over.
A ma climbed off the bus and began walking. When officers approached, he said his name was Kenny and told the officers, “I did it,” according to the report.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments