Drunk driver hits State Patrol SUV, flips vehicle into trooper investigating wreck scene

By Craig Hill

November 11, 2017 8:27 AM

A suspected drunk driver hit a parked Washington State Patrol SUV and injured a trooper on state Route 512 on Saturday morning, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The trooper’s vehicle was blocking the inside lane of the highway near Golden Given Road while the trooper was inspecting another wreck, Bova said. A vehicle hit the SUV, which rolled and struck the trooper, she said.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and went to a hospital to be examined, Bova said. Images of the SUV show the vehicle’s roof partially collapsed and the front windshield shattered. The SUV rolled on to a vehicle involved in the wreck the officer was investigating.

After hitting the SUV, the suspected drunk driver’s vehicle struck the other vehicle involved in the previous accident, according to a statement released by the State Patrol.

Preliminary tests showed the suspected drunk driver had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, Bova said. A search warrant was requested to take a blood test. Charges are pending.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

