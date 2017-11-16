Crime

Police say rush-hour traffic foiled bank robbery suspect’s getaway

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 16, 2017 03:34 PM

Police in Olympia are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday who they say got away — and then got stuck in traffic.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch on Black Lake Boulevard Southwest near Cooper Point Road Southwest. The suspect handed a bank employee a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said.

When a witness confronted the suspect in the parking lot, Costello said, the suspect brandished a gun and then got into a 1993 Buick Regal with Washington license plates AUM9451.

“And you know how traffic is around 5:30. He got stuck in traffic,” Costello said.

A witness was able to get the license plate and pass that onto police, who identified the suspect as James W. Brady, 59, of Yelm. Police called Brady a “career criminal” and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sean Lindros at 360-753-8041.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869

