Police say rush-hour traffic foiled bank robbery suspect’s getaway

Police in Olympia are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Wednesday who they say got away — and then got stuck in traffic.
Police said the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch on Black Lake Boulevard Southwest near Cooper Point Road Southwest. The suspect handed a bank employee a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said.
When a witness confronted the suspect in the parking lot, Costello said, the suspect brandished a gun and then got into a 1993 Buick Regal with Washington license plates AUM9451.
“And you know how traffic is around 5:30. He got stuck in traffic,” Costello said.
A witness was able to get the license plate and pass that onto police, who identified the suspect as James W. Brady, 59, of Yelm. Police called Brady a “career criminal” and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sean Lindros at 360-753-8041.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
