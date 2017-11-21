Police say he set fire to his mother’s home — twice

Police in Aberdeen have arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of setting fire to his mother’s home twice in four months.
According to police, the first fire was June 19 at the home on the 900 block of North Thornton Street in Aberdeen.
The homeowner was home at the time of the fire but was not injured. She told police she suspected her son, Ron White, who she said is mentally ill, started the fire.
The second fire on Oct. 16 burned the home to the ground.
White was arrested last week. He faces two counts of first-degree arson.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
