Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez (far right) pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 to several charges associated with the July 31 fatal shooting of his estranged wife and mother-in-law. He appeared before Judge James Dixon, and is represented by attorney Kelly Seago (second from right).
Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez (far right) pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 to several charges associated with the July 31 fatal shooting of his estranged wife and mother-in-law. He appeared before Judge James Dixon, and is represented by attorney Kelly Seago (second from right). Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com
Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez (far right) pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 to several charges associated with the July 31 fatal shooting of his estranged wife and mother-in-law. He appeared before Judge James Dixon, and is represented by attorney Kelly Seago (second from right). Amelia Dickson adickson@theolympian.com

Crime

Lacey man pleads not guilty to murder charges in death of wife, mother in law

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

November 22, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The case of a Lacey man accused of fatally shooting his wife and mother-in-law, raping his stepdaughter and fleeing from police on July 31 won’t go to trial until next October.

Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez, 32, appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon on Wednesday, and pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges. He faces two counts of aggravated first-degree murder — the charge that could be punished by the death penalty in Washington state.

The murder charges stem from the deaths of Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez, 31, and Kimberly Redford, 51, in a Lacey home.

Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim hasn’t yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other charges are as follows:

  • Two counts of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter following the death of her grandmother, on July 31.
  • First-degree rape of a child: Gardin-Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter in April or May of this year.
  • Two counts of first-degree kidnapping while armed with a firearm. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly kidnapped his 11-year-old stepdaughter and 3-year-old son following the death of their mother and grandmother on July 31.
  • One count of first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly entered his estranged wife’s home with the intention of committing a crime against her.
  • Frist-degree assault while armed with a firearm: Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly shot at a Lacey police officer while fleeing from the crime scene.

More Videos

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

Pause
Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 1:04

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Police escort train through downtown Olympia 0:43

Police escort train through downtown Olympia

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball? 1:03

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

  • Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead

    A reported domestic incident and child abduction at a residence on Crimson Court in Lacey Monday left two women dead with the suspect later shooting himself after being stopped in Olympia by police.

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead

A reported domestic incident and child abduction at a residence on Crimson Court in Lacey Monday left two women dead with the suspect later shooting himself after being stopped in Olympia by police.

Steve Bloom and Rolf Boone sbloom@theolympian

Gardin-Gonzalez appeared before the judge in person Wednesday, for the first time since his arrest. He shot himself near the Olympia AutoMall before being captured, and has underdone multiple surgeries. He didn’t speak during the hearing, answering the judge’s questions with nods.

Attorney Kelly Seago, who represents Gardin-Gonzalez, said Wednesday that her client will likely remain at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility, in Aberdeen, for about three months because of his medical situation.

Gardin-Gonzalez will next appear in court for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 31, 2017. Dixon has been assigned to preside over the case.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

Pause
Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 1:43

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor 1:04

Bobby Wagner on Seahawks 'shooting themselves' with mistakes, playing without Sherman and Chancellor

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier 2:19

What the city's doing to make downtown Olympia parking easier

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football 1:13

Seahawks and Falcons on Monday Night Football

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Police escort train through downtown Olympia 0:43

Police escort train through downtown Olympia

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball? 1:03

Is it a drone, or an infrared induction helicopter ball?

  • Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

    Olympia police take the suspected bank robber of the downtown Olympia US Bank branch into custody Monday afternoon at 11th and Adams St.

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

View More Video