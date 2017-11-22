Lacey man pleads not guilty to murder charges in death of wife, mother in law

The case of a Lacey man accused of fatally shooting his wife and mother-in-law, raping his stepdaughter and fleeing from police on July 31 won’t go to trial until next October.
Ricardo Gardin-Gonzalez, 32, appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon on Wednesday, and pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges. He faces two counts of aggravated first-degree murder — the charge that could be punished by the death penalty in Washington state.
The murder charges stem from the deaths of Rachel Gardin-Gonzalez, 31, and Kimberly Redford, 51, in a Lacey home.
Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim hasn’t yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.
Other charges are as follows:
- Two counts of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter following the death of her grandmother, on July 31.
- First-degree rape of a child: Gardin-Gonzalez is accused of sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter in April or May of this year.
- Two counts of first-degree kidnapping while armed with a firearm. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly kidnapped his 11-year-old stepdaughter and 3-year-old son following the death of their mother and grandmother on July 31.
- One count of first-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon. Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly entered his estranged wife’s home with the intention of committing a crime against her.
- Frist-degree assault while armed with a firearm: Gardin-Gonzalez allegedly shot at a Lacey police officer while fleeing from the crime scene.
Gardin-Gonzalez appeared before the judge in person Wednesday, for the first time since his arrest. He shot himself near the Olympia AutoMall before being captured, and has underdone multiple surgeries. He didn’t speak during the hearing, answering the judge’s questions with nods.
Attorney Kelly Seago, who represents Gardin-Gonzalez, said Wednesday that her client will likely remain at Stafford Creek Correctional Facility, in Aberdeen, for about three months because of his medical situation.
Gardin-Gonzalez will next appear in court for an omnibus hearing on Jan. 31, 2017. Dixon has been assigned to preside over the case.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
