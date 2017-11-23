The Aberdeen Police Department reports that detectives began investigating Krista Putman, 38, following a March 29, 2016 fire at the Grays Harbor Woodworkers Credit Union, located at 2600 Sumner Avenue.
Crime

She stole $350K, then lit a fire to cover it up

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

November 23, 2017 11:14 AM

An Aberdeen woman accused of stealing more than $350,000 from the credit union she managed, then setting fire to the building pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of first-degree theft.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports that detectives began investigating Krista Putman, 38, following a March 29, 2016 fire at the Grays Harbor Woodworkers Credit Union, located at 2600 Sumner Avenue. Detectives found suspicious documents, and learned that Putman was at the scene when the fire started.

They also learned that two auditors were at the front door of the credit union when the fire started, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. Many of the files that burned inside the credit union were ones that auditors needed to review.

A Hoquiam business later came forward and alleged that Putman had been doing their bookkeeping, and had also stolen from them.

Putman entered the pleas as part of a plea deal, and the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office opted not to pursue arson charges, Grays Harbor County Prosecutor Katie Svoboda told The Daily World.

Putman hasn’t yet been sentenced, but could face up to 14 months in custody.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

