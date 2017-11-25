Bait Package stolen off porch

Bryson Chaplin, 23, was sentenced to 10.5 months in jail after being found guilty of assaulting an Olympia police officer. His brother, Andre Thompson, 25, will spend two months in jail after being found guilty of the same crime. The men appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price on July 31.
On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County.
Kim Meline is suing the state and Western State Hospital for releasing her son Jonathan from involuntary commitment before he murdered his father in October, 2012. She describes her shock when she first received a phone call from the hospital that her son, who suffered from acute paranoid schizophrenia, was due to be released in January 2012.