Crime

Man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend in Federal Way is arrested in Oregon

By Jim Brunner

The Seattle Times

November 26, 2017 09:05 PM

A man suspected of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend in Federal Way last week has been taken into custody by police in Oregon.

The 22-year-old Kent man was detained early Sunday by police in Lake Oswego, Oregon, the Federal Way Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday night. Police detectives are working on extraditing him to King County to face a domestic violence-related charge of murder, the department said.

The man is suspected of shooting and and killing his ex-girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman from Federal Way, Friday night outside a smoke shop at First Avenue South and Southwest 330th Street, police said.

The woman had told others she was afraid that her former boyfriend was following her, so she asked another man to accompany her in the car that night, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said last week. As the pair sat in the car, the suspect approached and shot the woman through a window, Schrock said. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was pronounced dead. Her companion was not hurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The deceased woman’s identity has not been released. Police did not identify the suspect, who has not been charged.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bait Package stolen off porch

    In the middle of the night, the camera captured someone walking up to the porch and taking the bait package.

Bait Package stolen off porch

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch
Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia 1:04

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia
Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

View More Video