Assault suspect with a gun pretended he was law enforcement: police

Police in Olympia are investigating an assault and robbery reported early Thursday in which the suspect said he was a law enforcement officer and entered a home with a gun.
Police responded to the home on the 1000 block of Wilson Street Southeast at about 6:35 a.m. A woman who lives at the home told officers a man with a gun came to the home and identified himself as a law enforcement officer. He then assaulted at least one resident.
It is unclear if shots were fired, according to Lt. Sam Costello. The resident sustained minor injuries during the assault.
It is also unclear what, if anything, was taken.
Costello said the suspect, who got away, is not a law enforcement officer and is believed to be a violent criminal. He said this appears to have been a targeted crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
