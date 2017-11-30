The driver of this SUV stopped traffic on Pacific Avenue South in Parkland on Saturday night to warn society of the impending arrival of “lizard people,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. He was prepared, arming himself with an AK-47 with more than 150 rounds of ammunition, as well as a pistol.
Crime

Rifle-wielding man warning of ‘lizard people’ detained after blocking Pacific Avenue, deputies say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 30, 2017 04:54 PM

An Eatonville man waving around an AK-47 and screaming about the arrival of “lizard people” was detained after stopping traffic on Pacific Avenue in Parkland on Saturday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 54-year-old, who deputies said was intoxicated, was taken to an area hospital for a 14-day mental health evaluation, a Thursday afternoon news release said.

According to the release:

About 8 p.m. Saturday, a bystander called 911 to say there was an SUV parked in the middle of the intersection of Pacific Avenue South and 108th Street South.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene to find the man had exited his SUV and was waving around the AK-47 as well as a .357 revolver.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and met with the troopers before approaching the man with seven marked law enforcement vehicles.

Law enforcement ordered the man, who had put away his firearms, to get on the ground.

The man laid on the ground and started screaming about “sending in the news” in regards to the “lizard people.”

A deputy attempted to handcuff the man, but he resisted arrest and continued to scream.

The deputy and a trooper both used their Tasers on the man, who then let them handcuff him.

The man told the deputy he had “snorted methamphetamine to lose weight” and that he was taking a morphine prescription.

“The meth doesn’t make me crazy, man,” he said. “The lizard people are real.”

The man said President Donald Trump had called his home and warned him that the lizard people were coming and that his family was already held hostage by the “alpha dragon.”

Law enforcement had him transported to a hospital for treatment. The deputy searched the man’s vehicle and found the handgun, the rifle, 170 rounds of ammunition for it loaded into six magazines, and a baseball bat.

The man made the scene to attract the media so “his story could be documented for history.”

Now it has been.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

