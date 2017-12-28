Suspect leads deputies on high-speed car chase in Lewis County, flees on foot

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that led deputies on a chase Wednesday night before fleeing on foot in Centralia.
Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, deputies stopped a white Ford Crown Victoria near the intersection of Kirkland Road and Rush Road in Napavine.
When they approached the vehicle, the driver sped away, Chief Deputy Bruce Kimsey said.
The driver led deputies and Napavine Police Department officers on a high-speed chase on Jackson Highway and Northbound Interstate 5 before exiting near the factory outlets in Centralia.
Shortly after, the car spun out, and the driver fled down an alley on foot.
Deputies pursued the suspect, and a K9 unit from the Centralia Police Department searched the area, but the driver could not be located.
The vehicle was impounded, Kimsey said, but deputies are still searching for the driver. He is described as a about six feet tall, wearing dark pants and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-748-6422.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
