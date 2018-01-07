Woman accused of extorting Lewis County detective over dog, riding lawnmower

A woman was charged this week for allegedly extorting her ex-husband through text messages to gain possession of a dog and a riding lawnmower.
Tami McGinty, 43, of Chehalis, was charged Friday in Lewis County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree extortion, a class C felony, and violation of a civil anti-harassment order, domestic violence.
She was arrested Thursday.
Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer asked for $5,000 bail and a domestic-violence no-contact order at McGinty’s preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court Friday.
“What is concerning in this case is back in November 2017 she was served with an anti-harassment order,” Meyer said. “That same day she gets a criminal law violation for violating that order.”
McGinty was convicted of a misdemeanor in that case. She has no felony criminal history.
Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee granted a request from defense attorney Rachael Tiller for $5,000 unsecured bail, but warned McGinty against violating the new protection order.
“If you do, you will find yourself with different conditions of release,” he said.
According to court documents, on Tuesday, the Chehalis Police Department received a report that McGinty was again violating the anti-harassment order by text message.
Police obtained the messages, which according to court documents threatened to turn the victim in to investigators regarding unnamed accusations if he didn’t give her a dog and a riding lawnmower.
The alleged victim is a detective with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
McGinty’s next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
