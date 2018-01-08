Pierce County deputy killed by fleeing burglar is identified; manhunt for gunman underway

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed late Sunday while chasing two burglars in the Frederickson area.
It was about 11:25 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 5100 block of 200th Street East for a home invasion.
During the 911 call, dispatchers said they could hear screaming and the sounds of a scuffle.
Deputy Daniel A. McCartney arrived six minutes later and gave chase as the burglars ran, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Three minutes later, shots rang out.
McCartney suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The 34-year-old Yelm man died just after 2 a.m.
It’s unclear whether he was able to return fire.
“There’s a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”
One suspected burglar was found dead near the home next to a handgun. The other suspect, believed to be a black man who may be inappropriately dressed for the cold weather, is on the run. He is also believed to be armed.
Deputies were doing a K-9 track in the area and closed 176th Street East to 200th Street East, and 38th Avenue East to Canyon Road East.
By 6:30 a.m., they’d opened everything except 200th Street East from 42nd Avenue to 50th Avenue.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and residents were asked to stay inside their homes.
“We have somebody who is very dangerous out there,” Troyer said.
All schools in the Bethel School District were cancelled Monday due to the investigation.
McCartney was hired in 2014, previously worked in Aberdeen and Hoquiam and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He leaves behind a wife and three young sons.
His family members gathered alongside dozens of law enforcement officers at the hospital to say goodbye to McCartney and join a procession to the Medical Examiner’s Office. More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney was carried outside in a flag-draped coffin and loaded into a van.
From here on out, McCartney’s body will never be alone. The Honor Guard and fellow deputies will stand watch until he is buried.
Planning for his funeral will begin at 10 a.m., officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department has set up a tip line and is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect at large to call 855-798-8477.
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
