Second suspect in fatal shooting of deputy was in jail during manhunt

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Sunday while responding to a reported home invasion in the Frederickson area.

Daniel McCartney, who lived in Yelm and was the father of three young sons, was 34.

“There’s a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community,” Sheriff Paul Pastor said of McCartney’s death. “He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people.”

One suspect, Henry Michael Carden, 35, was found dead at the shooting scene. The Medical Examiner confirmed his identity Monday night.

The other, Frank William Pawul, 32, was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday morning and booked into the Pierce County Jail while the manhunt continued.

Initially, Pawul’s connection to the shooting was not recognized. A clearer description helped investigators tie him to McCartney’s killing, said sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer.

Pawul will be arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder.

Court records indicate Pawul was charged in March in Mason County with drug possession and third-degree theft. The case generated a bench warrant in June, when Pawul failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

He has a prior record of felony convictions in Pierce County, for offenses ranging from identity theft to residential burglary and drug possession. His earliest felony conviction, for second-degree theft, dates to 2007.

Mixed in with those charges are lower-level encounters with law enforcement, including various traffic violations.

A Facebook page associated with his name indicates he attended Eatonville High School.

In 2014, Pawul pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft, and received a 14-month prison sentence.

He completed his prison stint and was released from state community supervision in June 2016, according to court records.

Shortly before that, he ended contact with his community supervision officer, who guessed Pawul's “non-compliance behaviors were directly related to drugs and criminal activity.”

Carden’s prior record was not as extensive as Pawul’s. He was convicted in 2006 for burglary and second-degree assault. Court records of the incident state that Carden nearly severed a man’s arm with a sword. He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

After the Sunday night shooting that killed McCartney, a Washington State Patrol trooper spotted Pawul at 8:10 a.m., about 10 blocks from the crime scene.

He gave a false name at first, and was not recognized immediately as a suspect in the shooting. He had three active warrants for his arrest, including the one from Mason County.

McCartney was shot after deputies were called about 11:25 p.m. to a home in the 5100 block of 200th Street East for a home invasion.

During the 911 call, dispatchers said, they could hear screaming and the sounds of a scuffle.

McCartney arrived six minutes later and gave chase as the burglars ran, Troyer said. Three minutes later, shots rang out.

Investigators said they believe McCartney was able to fire at the burglars. The deputy suffered fatal wounds in the shootout and was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died just after 2 a.m.

One suspect, Henry Michael Carden, 35, was found dead at the shooting scene. The Medical Examiner confirmed his identity Monday night.

Carden was found dead near the home next to a handgun.

Pawul, who also was believed to be armed, was apprehended by a State Patrol trooper manning a roadblock, Troyer said at a 4 p.m. press conference.

“He didn’t match our original description, and he gave us a fake name,” Troyer said.

Pawul initially was booked on felony warrants out of Mason County, Troyer said.

“After he was booked into the jail we started to get information on what our second suspect actually looked like, by witnesses, which described our suspect,” Troyer said.

Detectives worked throughout the day to tie evidence to the suspect, Troyer said.

He said a second weapon was found at the scene.

Pawul is believed to have left the scene on foot, Troyer said. Deputies searched the area with a K-9 officer and closed 176th Street East to 200th Street East, and 38th Avenue East to Canyon Road East.

All schools in the Bethel School District were canceled because of the investigation.

Neighbors woke up confused by the commotion and the large presence of law enforcement officers in the area.

Soobie Yoo, a 32-year-old who lives less than two blocks from the scene, woke up when she saw flashing lights outside her window.

She never heard the shots and said she was surprised when she finally learned what happened.

“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood,” Yoo said, pointing out that she left her garage door open while walking to the scene. “... There are a lot of kids in the area.”

McCartney was hired in 2014, having worked in Hoquiam for six years. A Navy veteran, he leaves behind a wife and three sons ages 4, 6 and 9.

“Dan was a good guy and a good police officer,” Hoquiam police Sgt. Jeff Salstrom told KXRO Radio. “More importantly he was an extremely devoted dad.”

The deputy’s family gathered alongside dozens of law enforcement officers at the hospital to say goodbye to McCartney and join a procession to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney’s flag-draped coffin was carried outside and loaded into a van.

Until he is buried, McCartney’s body will never be alone, with an honor guard and fellow deputies standing watch.

Planning for his funeral are underway, officials said.

Donations to the deputy’s family can be made to any Tapco Credit Union in McCartney’s name.

The Sheriff’s Department has set up a tip line and is asking anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect at large to call 855-798-8477.

Staff writers Craig Hill, Craig Sailor and Sean Robinson contributed to this report.