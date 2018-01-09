4 things to know about Deputy McCartney, including how you can help his family

Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney died early Monday in the line of duty while responding to a robbery call near Spanaway.

It’s news that has shaken several communities, including Hoquiam, where McCartney worked for several years, and Yelm, where he lived and has many friends.

Here are four things to know about McCartney:

1. He had strong connections to Hoquiam and Yelm.

McCartney began his law enforcement career as an officer with the Hoquiam Police on April 1, 2009. Before that, he was a detention officer at Grays Harbor Juvenile Facility and a personal trainer at Grays Harbor YMCA. He has several family members in the Grays Harbor area, and police chief Jeff Myers said he considers himself one of them.

“As a small department, every one of our members is part of a close family; Daniel started his career here and he will always be one of our family,” Myers wrote on the department’s Facebook page. “My wife and I are close friends of Daniel’s sister-in-law and we know even more deeply of their pain.”

2. There are places to mourn his death and show support for law enforcement.

A public procession for McCartney is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, 3619 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, to Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW.

Members of the public, along with law enforcement and fire officials, are encouraged to line the route, and there may be traffic congestion in the area. To view the route, go to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Plans for a public memorial service are underway.

Hoquiam Police are planning to hold a candlelight vigil in McCartney’s honor at 7 p.m. Tuesday behind the department’s headquarters, 215 10th St., Hoquiam, The Daily World reported.

In addition, many people are leaving flowers and notes about McCartney’s loss at the Pierce County Sheriff’s South Hill Precinct, near 160th Street E. and Meridian East near Graham.

3. He’s being remembered as a family man.

McCartney and his family called Yelm home. He is survived by his wife and three boys, ages 4,6, and 9, KIRO-7 reported.

He regularly worked out at CrossFit Yelm, and his friends at the gym have been sharing memories about him.

“As soon as you met him, instantaneously… you felt like you‘ve known him forever,” Shon Malone, co-owner of Crossfit Yelm told KOMO News. “And he just made you feel like you were one of his family members. That’s just the way he was.”

“He was a great dad. Great dad. Loved his kids. And his wife was his world,” co-owner Annie Malone told KING-5 News. “They’d just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in October.”

Tumwater Police officer Russ Mize often worked out with McCartney. He said his friend always pushed him in the gym, and they regularly talked about their work.

“He took pride in whatever he did, especially police work,” Mize told The News Tribune. “He was always, always wanting to better himself.”

McCartney and his family attended New Christian Center in Yelm.

“The one thing I think about him is his calm demeanor and kindhearted way and it showed in his kids,” children’s pastor Mical Gaynor told Q13 FOX News. “He will be missed.”

4. There are ways to help his family.

A legacy fund has been set up for the McCartney family. Donations can be made at any Tapco Credit Union branch, or online at www.tpcrimestoppers.com. It’s the only fund supported by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Yelm Crossfit has an online fundraiser McCartney’s family at https://www.youcaring.com/mccartneyfamily-1063050. As of Tuesday morning, that effort had raised $17,725.