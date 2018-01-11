Flags will fly at half staff at all state agency facilities on January 17 in honor of Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney, Washington governor Jay Inslee announced Thursday.
Washington state will lower flags on Jan. 17

By Craig Hill

January 11, 2018 11:35 AM

Flags will fly at half-staff at all state facilities on Jan. 17 in honor of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday morning.

McCartney was shot and killed Monday while responding to a drug-related robbery in Frederickson.

An announcement sent out Thursday encourages others to join in the tribute. State facilities will keep flags at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Jan. 17.

A service for McCartney is schedule for 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Pacific Lutheran University’s Olson Auditorium.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

  • Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

    Frank William Pawul makes his initial appearance in Pierce County Superior Court. Pawul is the suspected shooter in the murder of sheriff's deputy Daniel McCartney.

