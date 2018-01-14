Procession route set for slain deputy’s memorial. Public urged to line route

Wednesday morning’s procession route for Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney’s memorial service has been established and officials are encouraging the public to line the route.
“Please come out - we can't put into words how much it means to the family and to all of the first responders who will be participating in the memorial,” the Sheriff’s department posted Sunday morning on Facebook. “You will learn more about our department and public safety in those 45 minutes than in any other story or photo we could ever share on this page.”
McCartney was shot and killed on January 8 while he was responding to a drug related incident in Frederickson.
The procession will start at the North Fate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to conclude at 11:45 a.m. at Pacific Lutheran University. A memorial service will be held at the school’s Olson Auditorium. Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered state facilities to fly flags at half-staff on Wednesday and requested others do the same.
The Sheriff’s Department says the procession will follow this route:
▪ Leave Joint Base Lewis-McChord North Gate.
▪ East on 112th Street S.
▪ South on Steele Street S.
▪ South on Spanaway Loop Road S.
▪ East on Cross-Base Highway (State Route 704).
▪ North on Pacific Avenue.
▪ West on Tule Lake Road S.
▪ North on Yakima Avenue S.
▪ West on 124th Street S.
▪ Arrive at Pacific Lutheran University's Olson Auditorium.
