Dogs that attacked UPS driver to be euthanized. ‘Public is now safe from these dogs’

More Videos 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance Pause 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 0:58 Up and down Mount St. Helens 1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement 3:03 Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 2:56 Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons 0:50 Another green masterpiece for The Sodfather 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News On Dec. 1, 2017, Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 News how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. According to multiple sources, the dogs are scheduled to be euthanized. On Dec. 1, 2017, Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 News how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. According to multiple sources, the dogs are scheduled to be euthanized. Courtesy KIRO7 News

On Dec. 1, 2017, Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 News how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. According to multiple sources, the dogs are scheduled to be euthanized. Courtesy KIRO7 News