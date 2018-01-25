Tumwater police arrest man in connection to rape, assault committed in July

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman last summer in Tumwater, according to the Tumwater Police Department.
The suspect was booked into Thurston County Jail facing charges of rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment, the release says. He was identified based on evidence recovered during the investigation.
The woman reported the incident to Tumwater police on July 27, 2017. She was walking in the 6400 block of Tyee Drive Southwest around 9:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind, the release says.
She told police the man then grabbed her and threatened her with a knife to her neck before taking her into a wooded area. The man then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area, the release says. She contacted police and an investigation began.
The suspect is currently registered as a Level 2 sex offender with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
