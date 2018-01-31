Police arrest man accused of threatening railroad workers with a gun

Police in Olympia have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of threatening railroad workers with a gun Sunday afternoon.
According to police, a man confronted the railroad crew in the area of Union Avenue and Plum Street and pulled out what the workers described as a large handgun. He then fled on foot.
Police set up a perimeter around the area and used a K-9 to try to track him but didn’t find him.
On Tuesday, police arrested a man matching a description given by the workers on suspicion of harassment threat to kill. The suspect told police he was staying under a nearby bridge but denied threatening the workers and said he did not have a gun at the time of his arrest.
Never miss a local story.
“If there’s a gun, we don’t know where it is,” Lt. Sam Costello said.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments