Sheriff’s deputies recover a trailer’s worth of stolen property

Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office say they recovered enough stolen property from a home near Chehalis on Thursday to fill a 22-foot cargo trailer.
Deputies carried out a search warrant at the home in the 100 block of Romerman Road near Chehalis on Thursday afternoon. Two people who lived there, a 32-year-old man and a 38-year-old-woman, are currently in custody at the Lewis County Jail on robbery and theft charges filed in January.
As of Friday, investigators had matched the recovered items to about 10 burglaries and other property-related crimes in Lewis County, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.
Never miss a local story.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments