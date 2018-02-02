Police say he stole an animal services van and caused a five-vehicle crash

Police in Olympia say a man driving a stolen van caused a five-vehicle crash at Sleater Kinney Road and Martin Way East on Thursday.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, auto theft and hit-and-run.
According to police:
The suspect entered a fenced-in parking lot at Joint Animal Services on Martin Way East. He got into several vehicles before getting into the van, driving it through a locked gate and heading east on Martin Way East.
He made it about a mile to the Sleater Kinney intersection, where he crashed head-on into another vehicle that was waiting at a red light. The impact was strong enough to push that vehicle into three vehicles behind it.
The van’s driver ran off.
Employees from a nearby tractor supply store told police there was a suspicious man hiding in the back of the store. Witnesses identified him as the driver who caused the crash.
The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Police said only minor injuries were reported and no animals were in the van at the time of the crash.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
