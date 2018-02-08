More Videos

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Pause
Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia 1:04

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:38

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead 0:50

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead

Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson 2:24

Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a road-rage dispute with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King county line, according to the Washington State Patrol. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a road-rage dispute with a female motorcyclist on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King county line, according to the Washington State Patrol. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Crime

1 dead after I-5 road rage shooting, State Patrol says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

February 08, 2018 05:14 PM

A female motorcyclist shot and killed a man after a road rage dispute led to an altercation along Intersate 5 on Thursday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. on southbound I-5 at milepost 138 in Milton, near the Pierce-King county line, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The motorcyclist and the car stopped in the left lane of I-5 after some sort of dispute on the road, Bova said. Witnesses told responding troopers that a physical dispute ensued, which ended when the woman shot the man.

The 60-year-old man died at the scene. The 23-year-old woman called 911 and was detained at the scene by troopers. She was cooperating with their ongoing investigation, Bova said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was unknown Thursday night whether the State Patrol was going to forward the shooting to prosecutors for criminal charges.

The shooting investigation blocked two left lanes of southbound Interstate 5 through the area, backing traffic up through south King County. The northbound HOV lane was also blocked, causing a miles-long backup in Pierce County.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

Related stories from The Olympian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

Pause
Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia 1:04

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park 1:38

July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead 0:50

Lacey shooting leaves 2 women dead

Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson 2:24

Sentencing of Bryson Chaplin, Andre Thompson

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

View More Video