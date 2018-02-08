1 dead after I-5 road rage shooting, State Patrol says

A female motorcyclist shot and killed a man after a road rage dispute led to an altercation along Intersate 5 on Thursday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. on southbound I-5 at milepost 138 in Milton, near the Pierce-King county line, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The motorcyclist and the car stopped in the left lane of I-5 after some sort of dispute on the road, Bova said. Witnesses told responding troopers that a physical dispute ensued, which ended when the woman shot the man.

The 60-year-old man died at the scene. The 23-year-old woman called 911 and was detained at the scene by troopers. She was cooperating with their ongoing investigation, Bova said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was unknown Thursday night whether the State Patrol was going to forward the shooting to prosecutors for criminal charges.

The shooting investigation blocked two left lanes of southbound Interstate 5 through the area, backing traffic up through south King County. The northbound HOV lane was also blocked, causing a miles-long backup in Pierce County.