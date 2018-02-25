Police arrest minors who threatened shootings at 2 Tacoma schools; one weapon recovered

Two boys have been arrested since Friday for threatening violence in separate incidents at Lincoln High and Truman Middle schools, Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
In one case, police recovered a weapon as evidence, according to statement released Sunday night by the department.
On Friday, police responded to social media threats made toward people at Truman Middle School. They worked with Tacoma Public Schools to locate a 12-year-old boy. After an interview he was booked into Remann Hall for intimidation and threats. Police recovered a weapon.
Sunday, a 15-year-old was located and booked on the same charges into Remann Hall for making threats on social media toward people at Lincoln High. Police learned of the threats Sunday and worked with the school district and used tips from the community to find the boy.
The department concluded the Sunday’s statement with praise for those who offered tips about the threats. “Preventing school shootings requires a partnership between community members, schools and the police. No concern is too small to report. The citizens who observed these threats over social media, and made the call to report them, are to be commended. No threat is too small, if you believe a threat has been made against a school or student in school, please call 911 to report it.”
The school district posted a statement Sunday night on its Facebook page.
“A big thank you to TPD and the Tacoma School District's Safety & Security Department for pursuing these threats that appeared on social media. In addition, thank you to all the good people in our community who saw and reported the threats to TPD. #SeeSomethingSaySomething
“This is an opportune time for all of us to remember a couple of important things: 1. Simply making a threat to shoot a school is a crime. 2. In the future, if you see or hear anything resembling a threat against our schools, please report it immediately to the Tacoma Police Department.”
