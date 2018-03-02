Police were called to a west Olympia bar on Friday night for a report of gunshots.
Police investigate incident at west Olympia bar

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 02, 2018 10:53 PM

Police are investigating an incident at a bar in west Olympia on Friday night that was initially reported as a drive-by shooting.

The incident brought a heavy police presence to The Westside Tavern on Harrison Avenue Northwest at about 9:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported but there was damage to the building.

Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said police initially believed three shots were fired. Police later tweeted investigators “believe the damage was actually caused by something other than bullets or projectiles.”

Chelsea Snow, who was in the bar at the time, said she thought she heard three bangs.

“Somebody yelled ‘gunshots’ and then everybody hit the floor,” she said.

An officer at the scene said police were looking for a suspect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

