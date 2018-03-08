Staff Wichita Eagle file photo
Police say he was knocked out. When he woke up, his bike, phone, Nikes were gone

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

March 08, 2018 12:03 PM

Police in Aberdeen say a man was struck from behind while riding his bike Wednesday and woke up to find his bike, cellphone and sneakers gone.

According to police, the 32-year-old Elma man was riding a Schwinn 16-speed mountain bike when he was struck from behind and knocked out. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on the bike trail by the Bishop Athletic Complex on Route 105.

According to police, the bike has a rubber light fastened to the handlebar, a mounted silver bottle holder and gold-colored valve caps. The shoes were described gray, black and white Nike Air Max 90s in size 11 1/2. The phone was a prepaid white Samsung Galaxy S4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen police at 360-533-3180 and ask for a detective or Lt. Kevin Darst.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

