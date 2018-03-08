Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Trevor T. Calabrese
Age: 29
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches, 165 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Status: Level 1
Registered to live at: Transient
Criminal history: In 2004, Calabrese pleaded guilty in King County Juvenile Court to first-degree child molestation and was sentenced to 15 to 36 weeks confinement suspended and 24 months community supervision. The conviction stems from Calabrese, at age 14, sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl.
