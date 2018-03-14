Girl Scout returning to Tacoma store where she was almost robbed to sell cookies

A Girl Scout who was nearly robbed at gunpoint while selling cookies in front of a Tacoma store is returning to the scene of the crime Thursday.

Haliyah DuBois, 10, plans to set up her cookie stand from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Fred Meyer store, 7250 Pacific Ave.

That’s the same place she and her mother were selling cookies Saturday evening when two men in hooded sweatshirts approached and asked if they had change for a $100 bill.

One of the men pulled up his sweatshirt to expose a gun tucked into his waistband, police said.

When the girl’s mother told the men they had no money, they took off running.

Although Haliyah was shaken up, she refuses to let that stop her from selling cookies for the troop.

She will also be outside Bass Pro Shops, 7905 S. Hosmer St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The suspects were described as white men in their late teens or early 20s, both about 5 feet 6 inches with slender builds. They wore dark-colored hooded sweatshirts or jackets during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).