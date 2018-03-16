Narcotics task force seizes more than $2 million in Thurston County marijuana raid

A Thurston County narcotics task force made five arrests in connection to multiple illegal marijuana grow operations Thursday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the task force — which include investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Gambling Commission — served four search warrants to grow operations in southwest Thurston County and Oakville, the release says.
The five men were arrested for unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver, the release says.
More than $2 million of property was seized, including more than 2,000 plants, $1 million in grow equipment, 300 pounds of processed marijuana (exceeding $1 million in street value), six vehicles, $30,000 in gold bars and four firearms.
The investigation is ongoing.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
