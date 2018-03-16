Son suspected of killing parents at Buckley-area home ordered held without bail

A man suspected of fatally shooting his parents at their Buckley-area home was ordered held without bail Friday while prosecutors consider a charging decision.
Jared Standley, 21, was arrested after his parents were found dead in their home Wednesday in the 2300 block of 162nd Street East.
A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy discovered the bodies of 55-year-old Steven Standley and 56-year-old Theresa Standley after another son asked authorities to check on the couple.
On Friday, deputy prosecutor Jared Ausserer asked Court Commissioner Meagan Foley to order Jared Standley held without bail until early next week.
Foley agreed and scheduled Standley’s arraignment for Monday in Superior Court.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined. The Sheriff’s Department has said Standley has trouble with anger, a drug history and possible mental health problems.
The victims’ other son told sheriff’s deputies that he hadn’t been able to reach their parents after a sit-down talk they were supposed to have with Standley, investigators said.
Officers later found Stanley in Tumwater, where he allegedly drove at a Thurston County sheriff’s sergeant, who shot him in the shoulder.
Standley was treated at a hospital, then taken to jail.
