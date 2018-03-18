A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully on Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully on Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. @thurston.countysheriff Facebook
A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully on Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. @thurston.countysheriff Facebook

Crime

Standoff with suspect who shot at authorities ends in Thurston County

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

March 18, 2018 07:02 AM

A standoff that started with a suspect shooting at law enforcement, ended peacefully on Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT and Negotiators were called to the scene after the suspect fired shots, according to the Sheriff’s social media accounts. The suspect was barricaded inside a residence.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that “Subject came out of residence peacefully, after hours of negotiations.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man kills parents in Buckley-area home

View More Video