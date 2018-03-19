More Videos

A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Crime

Standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated after man threatens to shoot people

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

March 19, 2018 09:56 AM

A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a rifle threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Police Department.

Guests at a motel in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report hearing a gunshot.

Moments later, an armed man walked out of a room and “was yelling and screaming about shooting people,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The motel was evacuated, nearby schools were placed on lockdown and a SWAT team was called in.

The armed man was still inside one of the motel rooms.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

Police are closing both directions of Pacific Avenue from South 88th to South 92nd streets.

This is a developing post. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

