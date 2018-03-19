Standoff at Tacoma motel, guests evacuated after man threatens to shoot people

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 26 Arson suspected in Olympia church fire Pause 103 Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco 42 Man kills parents in Buckley-area home 155 Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase 144 Good Samaritan uses sledgehammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 258 At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 96 Shooter 'clearly had demons,' Yountville mayor says of shooting at Veterans Home 91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 1090 Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

A Tacoma motel was evacuated Monday morning after a man with a gun threatened to shoot people and any officers who tried to stop him, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com