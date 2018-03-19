Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.
Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.
Michael Edward Caton
Age: 34
Description: 5-foot-7, 160-pound white male with black hair and blue eyes.
Status: Level 3
Registered to live at: 3500 Block Mary Elder Road Northeast
Criminal history: In 2001, Caton pleaded guilty in Lewis County Superior Court to one count of rape of a child in the third degree. He was convicted for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old female when he was 17.
