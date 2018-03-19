Shelton police searching for suspect in pharmacy burglary

The Shelton Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a pharmacy burglary that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a release.
Officers were dispatched to Neil’s Pharmacy, located on the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Shelton, just after 5 a.m. Sunday. The front door was shattered, and no suspects were found at the scene.
Several prescription level drugs were stolen, the release says. A suspect was seen jumping into the passenger seat of a Kia Soul — which officers believe to be either light green or gray in color — which fled westbound past the Mason Transit Center minutes earlier.
The driver of the car was wearing a fluorescent green jacket or sweatshirt.
Never miss a local story.
Similar burglaries were reported in Elma and Yelm, the release says.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 360-426-4441.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments