Shelton police searching for suspect in pharmacy burglary

March 19, 2018 03:57 PM

The Shelton Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a pharmacy burglary that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a release.

Officers were dispatched to Neil’s Pharmacy, located on the 500 block of West Franklin Street in Shelton, just after 5 a.m. Sunday. The front door was shattered, and no suspects were found at the scene.

Several prescription level drugs were stolen, the release says. A suspect was seen jumping into the passenger seat of a Kia Soul — which officers believe to be either light green or gray in color — which fled westbound past the Mason Transit Center minutes earlier.

The driver of the car was wearing a fluorescent green jacket or sweatshirt.

Similar burglaries were reported in Elma and Yelm, the release says.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at 360-426-4441.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

