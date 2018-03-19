Soldier pleads guilty to I-5 drunken driving death

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier accused of driving drunk and killing a Yelm man standing along Interstate 5 in Lakewood in October 2016 has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Dillon Nash, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge in Pierce County Superior Court and is to be sentenced next Monday.

Nash killed Jason Ley, 46, when he was standing along I-5 near state Route 512 after being the passenger in another collision about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2016.

Nash was driving his car 60 mph when he struck the SUV in which Ley had been riding. Ley was pinned between the SUV and the pickup parked in front of it, and he was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Nash had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent, higher than the 0.08 limit for driving under the influence. He was arrested in Florida in January 2017 and extradited to Washington after being involved in another collision there.