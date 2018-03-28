Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
Crime

Deputies looking for vehicle that dumped boat near Tenino

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

March 28, 2018 08:59 AM

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a vehicle that allegedly towed a boat, and left it on the side of the road in Tenino.

The boat was dumped on Johnson Creek Road Southeast early this week.

Through public response to a Facebook post Tuesday, deputies have identified the vehicle that was towing the boat as a 1997 green Honda CRV with the license plate number AUS5035.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or its owner is asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

