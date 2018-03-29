Suspect arrested after deputies say he intentionally hit a man with his car

A 21-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after sheriff's deputies say he intentionally ran someone over with his car near Lacey.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at Martin Way East and Carpenter Road near Lacey. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the suspect and the victim met at a tavern and the suspect offered to give the victim a ride home. They got in the car, but then some sort of altercation happened and the victim got out, said Sgt. Carla Carter.
Investigators believe the suspect then intentionally hit the victim with his car and drove off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with broken bones. The suspect was arrested nearby on suspicion of first-degree assault, hit and run injury or death and driving under the influence.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
