Man with multiple felony warrants leads deputies on chase, crashes car near Olympia

Following a chase Friday morning, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office caught and arrested a man who was wanted for multiple felony warrants.
The pursuit began at about 11 a.m. on Mud Bay Road Northwest, the Sheriff's Office wrote in a release, and continued westbound toward Highway 101.
Deputies attempted to tactically intervene several times, the release says, but the suspect's vehicle eventually struck the edge of the roadway, and flipped multiple times.
No injuries were reported.
A gun was located on the floor of the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect, who had warrants for assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and escape from the Department of Corrections, was booked into jail.
