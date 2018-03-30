Man arrested in I-5 road rage incident after opening fire at another vehicle, State Patrol says

A Snoqualmie man was arrested Thursday evening after opening fire at another vehicle while driving southbound on Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Dispatchers received a call just before 5 p.m. from a motorist in a pickup truck claiming the suspect had "fired a gun" at them while traveling southbound on I-5 in Lewis County, just north of the Cowlitz County line.
Officers from several agencies were involved in locating the suspect. He was found in his vehicle on Burma Road near Castle Rock, and was arrested.
The suspect later said he fired the revolver at the truck because the driver was "traveling in the left lane and would not get over."
He was booked into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief and driving under the influence.
No injuries were reported, but a bullet hole was found in the rear passenger door of the truck.
