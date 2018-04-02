Man arrested in Shelton after striking bicyclist, flipping vehicle into creek, police say

A 48-year-old Belfair man was arrested Saturday in Shelton after striking a bicyclist with his vehicle, and then flipping it into a creek, according to a release from the Shelton Police Department.
The man was attempting to turn right from South First Street onto Park Street just after 6 p.m. when he collided with a bicyclist. He then flipped his car into Goldsborough Creek.
He was able to extricate himself from the vehicle before police arrived, the release says, and was booked into Mason County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. He was not injured in the crash.
The bicyclist, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Mason General Hospital to treat minor injuries. She was not wearing a helmet.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call SPD at 360-426-4441.
