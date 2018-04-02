Elma man attempted to elude police at high speeds, run over officer before being detained by K-9

A 55-year-old Elma man was arrested Sunday night after leading police on a chase and attempting to run over an officer, according to a release from the Elma Police Department.
Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer recognized the suspect — who had a suspended license — as he was driving near 800 West Main Street in Elma.
EPD attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled at high speeds toward the Highway 12 and Highway 8 interchange, the release says.
Officers tried to corner the vehicle near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on East Main Street, but the suspect then attempted to back over an officer with his vehicle.
He continued to lead EPD on a high-speed chase to the Elma RV Park off of Highway 12, and avoided spikes laid down to puncture his tires.
The suspect was eventually stopped by officers near Menzo-Haverly Road and Oakhurst Drive. He was detained by a K-9 and arrested for attempted assault in the first degree and attempting to elude the police.
He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The suspect suffered minor injuries. No officers were hurt.
Grays Harbor Sheriff's and EPD vehicles, as well as the suspect's vehicle, were damaged during the pursuit.
