Police say suspect shot a man and then himself in downtown Olympia

Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday in downtown Olympia that left one person dead.
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast at about 10 p.m. Police say the suspect shot another man with a handgun following a verbal argument. The suspect then shot and killed himself, according to police.
The other man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Police tweeted there were no other suspects outstanding and there was no threat to the public.
No other details were released. Police said more information would be released Wednesday.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
