Burglar spent 2 hours inside of Shelton commercial building, police say

The Shelton Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect that burglarized a commercial building in the city Sunday.
Surveillance video of the incident that began at about 5 a.m. shows a hooded suspect, also wearing a cap and backpack, forcing entry into the building located on the 2500 block of Olympic Highway North in Shelton.
The suspect can be seen hauling items off-camera, and is believed to have been inside the building for about two hours.
Video shows the suspect leaving at about 7 a.m., carrying something in their left hand, while dragging another item on the ground behind them.
According to a release from SPD, officers believe the suspect stole several items.
The building the suspect entered is being used as a storage facility for a business that closed several months ago, the release says.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call SPD at 360-426-4441.
