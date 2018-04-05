Shelton police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect that stole several items from a commercial building on April 1. Shelton Police Department
Burglar spent 2 hours inside of Shelton commercial building, police say

By Lauren Smith

April 05, 2018 12:36 PM

The Shelton Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect that burglarized a commercial building in the city Sunday.

Surveillance video of the incident that began at about 5 a.m. shows a hooded suspect, also wearing a cap and backpack, forcing entry into the building located on the 2500 block of Olympic Highway North in Shelton.

The suspect can be seen hauling items off-camera, and is believed to have been inside the building for about two hours.

Video shows the suspect leaving at about 7 a.m., carrying something in their left hand, while dragging another item on the ground behind them.

According to a release from SPD, officers believe the suspect stole several items.

The building the suspect entered is being used as a storage facility for a business that closed several months ago, the release says.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call SPD at 360-426-4441.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

